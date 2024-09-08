Photo of the Day: September 8, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN hosted volunteers to stuff invitations to the 51st Annual Heritage Ball slated for Saturday, October 5. The Ball is presented by The George Family and will be held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. Many of the volunteers have been helping with the invitations for decades.

This year’s event will have the feel of a Supper Club with gold and black touches. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visitwww.WilliamsonHeritage.org.

