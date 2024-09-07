Photo of the Day: September 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Warner Music Nashville welcomes William Beckmann to its roster of artists. The 28-year-old, bi-lingual, Del Rio, Texas native’s first offering post-signing is the “Not That Strong,” out now.

“William has a swagger that is both retro and youthful. Combine that with his rich, timeless, vocal and the result is a modern-vintage sound that is quite unique not just to the country format, but to all genres of music,” says Stephanie Wright (SVP of A&R, WMN). “Whether he is serenading in English or in Spanish, you immediately recognize that William Beckmann is in the one of one category of artists.”

William Beckmann is drawn to things that have a story to tell; historic buildings, old guitars, the vintage typewriter on which he writes all of his lyrics. And if you call the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter an “old soul,” he will take it as a compliment.

