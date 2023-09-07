Photo of the Day: September 7, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, held a luncheon celebrating 50 years of the past chairs and Kings and Queens of the Heritage Ball at Southall Meadows. The 50th Annual Heritage Ball will be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 7.

The Heritage Ball is the longest running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, more than 800 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour and other fundraising opportunities. The silent auction is on-line at https://e.givesmart.com/events/x6n and will close on September 9.

Pictured-Danny Anderson, Bari Beasley, Teresa Anderson, Emily Magid and Candi and Larry Westbrook

