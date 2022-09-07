Photo of the Day: September 7, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Folds of Honor Tennessee raised over $324,000 this week at the 2nd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. The event featured celebrity players Lee Brice, Jelly Roll, Michael Ray, Rex Ryan, Kid Rock, and Cortland Finnegan amongst many others. The tournament brought together friends from sports, entertainment, and corporate America for a day of fun at the prestigious Governors Club. Foursomes teed off in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide an opportunity to the families of our nation’s injured and fallen veterans in the form of scholarship

