Photo of the Day: September 7, 2021

Today’s photo is of Stones River National Battlefield, located at 3501 Old Nashville Hwy in Murfreesboro.

The Battle of Stones River was one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. With about 670 acres of nature to explore, there is no shortage of things to do in the park. There are more than seven miles of trails to explore. The park is home to an abundance of wildlife and plants of varying species. Fish inhabit the spring-fed ponds and Stones River itself. Throughout the year, tours, talking and interpretive programs are held by park rangers and volunteers.

