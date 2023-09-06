Photo of the Day: September 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Eric Church wrapped a unique two-night stand as the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence. Accompanied by his nine-piece band, complete with a trio of backing vocalists, Church performed sold-out shows on Aug. 29 and 30 in the museum’s CMA Theater, offering a chronological and retrospective journey through his life and career. The shows included many of Church’s biggest hits as well as unreleased new music. You can see Eric Church’s exhibit at the Hall of Fame. Find the latest info here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.