Photo of the Day: September 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Songwriter Don Schlitz, a member of the National Songwriter Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame, was welcomed as an official Grand Ole Opry member by Opry member Vince Gill. His surprise Opry invitation earlier this summer along with Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy was the first time the Opry has invited two entertainers in a single evening since it has become customary to make the surprise invitations in public.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.