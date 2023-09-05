Photo of the Day: September 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: White Bison Coffee just announced Sweet Foam. Guests can try a cold brew with light ice, topped with sweet foam, a pump of pumpkin, and a dash of spices. Watch as the foam slowly settles into the drink for a perfect blend of coffee with light cream and mellow sweetness.
For a limited time, Pick Your Pumpkin Special: A fan-favorite flavor, pumpkin, is back and better than ever at your local White Bison Coffee. Kickstart the autumn season with the help of extra spices.
Pumpkin Spice Latte (Hot or Iced)
Pumpkin Sweet Foam Cold Brew (Iced)
Pumpkin Spice Frappe (Coffee or Cream)
Bonus: Pumpkin Spice Chai Cream Frappe
You can also pick three ways to waffle. Why pick between sweet or savory when you can have both? Get a drip coffee for only $1 when you purchase one of our delicious waffle sandwiches using your Twice Daily & White Bison Rewards. Available today through Nov. 20.
White Chicken Waffle
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle
Monte Cristo Waffle
