Photo of the Day: September 5, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of White Bison

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: White Bison Coffee just announced Sweet Foam. Guests can try a cold brew with light ice, topped with sweet foam, a pump of pumpkin, and a dash of spices. Watch as the foam slowly settles into the drink for a perfect blend of coffee with light cream and mellow sweetness.

For a limited time, Pick Your Pumpkin Special: A fan-favorite flavor, pumpkin, is back and better than ever at your local White Bison Coffee. Kickstart the autumn season with the help of extra spices.

    • Pumpkin Spice Latte (Hot or Iced)

    • Pumpkin Sweet Foam Cold Brew (Iced)

    • Pumpkin Spice Frappe (Coffee or Cream)

    • Bonus: Pumpkin Spice Chai Cream Frappe

You can also pick three ways to waffle. Why pick between sweet or savory when you can have both? Get a drip coffee for only $1 when you purchase one of our delicious waffle sandwiches using your Twice Daily & White Bison Rewards. Available today through Nov. 20.

    • White Chicken Waffle

    • Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle

    • Monte Cristo Waffle

      ***

      We invite you to submit your original photos!

      If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

       

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleBelmont Men’s Tennis Releases Fall Schedule
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here