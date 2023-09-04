Photo of the Day: September 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Milkshake Concepts has officially opened its next Music City destination: Harper’s Steakhouse. Reservations are now open, available at: harpersnashville.com.

The globally inspired steakhouse draws on inspiration from Asia, Europe, and the Americas to produce a steakhouse experience with inventive and unexpected touches.

Harper’s Steakhouse is located at 2 Lea Avenue, Nashville. Hours of operation are 4 pm until 10 pm daily.

