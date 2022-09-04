Photo of the Day: September 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley returned to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday (8/26) with his BEERS ON ME TOUR.

Highlights from the night included a cover of Charlies Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” as its instrumentation was heightened by band member Charlie Worsham who has joined Bentley on the road all summer. Bentley also turned his hometown show into a familiar affair as his daughters, Evie and Jordan, joined him onstage for a special rendition of P!nk’s “All I Know So Far,” who recently tweeted her stamp of approval. Additionally, his son Knox had the arena rattling with his dance moves during “Drunk On A Plane.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.