Photo of the Day: September 30, 2025

Photo of the day:On Wednesday, September 17, Nashville Humane Association hosted the 37th annual Cause for Paws fundraiser at the Belle Meade Country Club. Over 200 guests joined in the celebration and enjoyed specialty cocktails like a Pupperol Spritz and the Bubbly Beagle, a beautiful alfresco lunch on the terrace, a silent auction, a puppy play area with adoptable puppies from NHA, and a fashion show. The event began with a cocktail reception, followed by remarks from NHA executive director, Laura Baker, where country music legend Emmylou Harris was honored as the recipient of the Julia Colton Award for Excellence in Animal Welfare. Designers Any Old Iron and Laura Citron headlined the fashion show, with a debut collection and designs for pups. The event was co-chaired by Nancy Floyd and Jay Joyner and raised more than $85,000 to help support the mission of Nashville Humane.

