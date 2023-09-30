Photo of the Day: September 30, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The YMCA of Middle Tennessee officially dedicated its expanded Brentwood Family YMCA Margaret Burnett Turner Center August 29, surrounded by a standing-room-only crowd of friends and supporters.

Attendees included staff and friends of the Y, extended members of the Turner family, donors, city officials and others who gathered in the Community Wing to officially dedicate the state-of-the-art facility.

Among those donors are the Cal Turner, Jr. and the Turner Family Foundation, who made a lead challenge gift in support of the project. The newly renovated and expanded facility now bears the name of Mr. Turner’s late wife, Margaret Burnett Turner, and honors her memory.

pictured-Cal Turner, Jr., philanthropist and YMCA donor, John Mikos, CEO of YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and Lawson Allen, Board Chair of YMCA of Middle Tennessee

