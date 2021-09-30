Photo of the Day: September 30, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Herban Market, located at 3078 Maddux Way in Franklin. Herban Market is an organic market & restaurant with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. They offer an organic coffee bar, organic smoothies, organic kombucha on tap, an olive oil & balsamic tasting bar and dispensary, the best quality health supplements, amazing local body care products, and much, much more. It’s a one-stop-shop for healthy, fun living.

