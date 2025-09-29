Photo of the Day: September 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Haley Gallery, a contemporary art gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, celebrated the opening of Earl Newman: Six Decades of Lyrical Compositions. The exhibition showcases the works of the renowned poster printmaker, who is also serving as the 2025 Hatch Show Print Visiting Artist. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through Nov. 14, includes vintage silkscreened posters by Newman and new works created in collaboration with Hatch Show Print.

Newman has been designing and printing posters for more than 70 years. Through the medium of silkscreen — also known as serigraphy — he is able to reproduce his designs in volume, usually 100 prints at a time. Each print is unique, with variations in ink and paper color that make no two prints exactly alike. Unlike machine-made mass reproductions, silkscreen printing is a layered process, with each color applied individually.

The Hatch Show Print Visiting Artist series invites regionally, nationally or internationally recognized visual artists to explore Hatch Show Print’s collection of type and imagery and collaborate with the shop’s designer-printers to make new work. Wendy Murray, a fellow serigraph artist and a former Hatch Show Print intern, helped set the collaboration with Newman in motion. Over the course of a year and many inspiring conversations, the collaborative work came together via correspondence: Newman fired up his press in Oregon to screen print backgrounds and line art, to which Hatch Show Print shop manager Celene Aubry added complementary layers while working closely with Newman to draw connections between his career and the shop’s history in poster advertising. After Aubry’s contributions, Newman applied more color and line work to the multi-media pieces.

While Newman started out making posters for beatnik coffee houses and early surfing competitions in southern California, he is most often recognized for the posters he made for the Monterey Jazz Festival.

He designed one of the very first promotional posters for the festival in 1963 and produced more than 62 unique posters for the festival over the next 46 years. The Smithsonian’s Division of Musical History in Washington, D.C., has acquired a complete collection of numbered and signed editions of Newman’s Monterey Jazz Festival posters. Newman has also designed posters for the Abbot Kinney Festival, the Northwest Art & Air Festival, the Oregon Country Fair, the Oregon Shakespeare Theater and Oregon State University. He has designed an extensive portfolio of nature prints, original sketches, and paintings, as well as a series of themed posters for the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon.

