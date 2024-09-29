Photo of the Day: September 29, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a film screening of “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story.” The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring filmmakers Lucah Rosenberg-Lee and Michael Mabbott; Shane’s nieces Andrenee Majors-Douglas and Vonnie Moore; and musician Jimmy Church. The program was hosted by the museum’s Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray.

Nashville native Jackie Shane was a pioneering artist who was transgender and worked in the city’s R&B nightclubs and recording studios. In 1960, she relocated to Canada, where her song “Any Other Way” became a hit in 1963 and she gained a devoted following. In 1965, Shane returned to Nashville to perform on the TV show “Night Train.” Despite her prominence in the Toronto music scene, Shane disappeared from public life in the early 1970s. In 2017, Numero Group released the Grammy-nominated album Any Other Way, a compilation of her music.

The program was offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues Revisited and presented in partnership with the Americana Music Association, the Nashville Film Festival and the National Museum of African American Music.

