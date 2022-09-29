Photo of the Day: September 29, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: A team of Williamson Medical Center staff members used their personal time to serve on a recent mission trip to Honduras. The group is pictured together in their Kindness Matters t-shirts, reminding us that Kindness Matters everywhere.

For the community, Williamson Medical Center’s Kindness Matters campaign hopes to remind everyone that mutual respect, compassion and teamwork are critically important to the overall healthcare journey. But kindness not only benefits our community, it betters our world.

Pictured are Heather Rupe, M.D.; Tom Aimonetti, CRNA; Tim Johnson, M.D.; Jennifer Poole, R.N.; and Nancy Tarver, R.N.

