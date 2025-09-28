Photo of the Day: September 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville’s hands-on bar experience, Liquor Lab, has crafted the perfect way to get into the spooky spirit this season by curating a can’t-miss lineup of Halloween-themed classes sure to captivate anyone “of age” looking for an uncommonly fun time with friends, family, or colleagues.

The Lab’s specially designed Halloween Cocktails courses span multiple days and times, inviting guests to unleash their inner mixologist as they pour, stir, and sip hauntingly delicious cocktails they can then re-create on their own as both a trick and a treat!

For both local Nashvilians and visitors alike, the specialty class will be offered several times every afternoon and evening on:

Friday, October 24

Saturday, October 25

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31

Saturday, November 1

Check out the class schedule and available tickets HERE.

