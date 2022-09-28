Photo of the Day: September 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Drama Department will present The Mouse that Roared, adapted for the stage in 1963 by Christopher Sergel, at the school’s Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. Performances are set for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. For more information on tickets, please visit here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.