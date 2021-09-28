Photo of the Day: September 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today is a photo of Page High School Homecoming on Friday night. Page High School football was to host the game; however, the opposing team had to cancel due to COVID. Instead, homecoming was celebrated during the girls’ soccer match in which Page faced Centennial.

This photo was submitted by Page High School student Christoper Merkel.

