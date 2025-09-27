Photo of the Day: September 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Pilgrimage Music Festival begins today at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The two-day event will feature John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadour and more. If you are looking for last minute plans, find tickets here.

