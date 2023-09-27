Photo of the Day: September 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: If you are looking for a spooky pop up bar, we found one. Hidden but never Overlooked, Noelle’s storage closet doors opened on September 7 to a haunting in Room 237. Places are like people, some shine and some don’t – and this haunted experience will have you seeing double. With spirited cocktails and marvelous bites, celebrate the eerie, indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjurings that can only be found at The Overlook, Room 237 until October 31st. Room 237 is open Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am and Friday & Saturday 5pm-1am.

Hidden Bar is located at 200 4th Avenue North, Nashville.

