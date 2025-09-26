Photo of the Day: September 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nicole Kidman, Academy Award®-winning actress, producer and advocate for Tennessee’s film industry, joined festival audiences for an exclusive Q&A titled “Where Art Meets Home in Nashville.” The discussion offered a rare opportunity for attendees to hear directly from Kidman about her creative journey and deep connection to Tennessee’s film community. Moderated by Nashville Film Festival Programming Director Lauren Thelen, the intimate conversation explored her celebrated career, the craft of performance and the collaborative spirit of storytelling that thrives across the state.

Following the Q&A, audiences enjoyed a special screening of Kidman’s 2003 film COLD MOUNTAIN. Produced by T Bone Burnett, the film’s acclaimed soundtrack features Appalachian, roots and old-time music performed by Alison Krauss, Stuart Duncan, Tim O’Brien and Jack White.

The evening drew a full house of festival guests, industry leaders and film enthusiasts, making it a signature moment of the 56th annual festival.

