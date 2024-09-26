Photo of the Day: September 26, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Corey Roberson

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:In conjunction with the Friday release of his seventh studio album Tattoos, Brantley Gilbert brought together 118,000 people in downtown Nashville for Brantley Gilbert’s World’s Largest Album Release Party. Closing down Music City’s famous Broadway, fans stood shoulder to shoulder from 5th to 3rd Avenue enjoying electrifying night of music

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

