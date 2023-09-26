Photo of the Day: September 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Luke Bryan celebrated his career milestone of landing 30 #1 singles on country radio. Since his very first #1 single “Do I” landed atop of the charts in December 2009 to his thirtieth in December 2022 with “Country On”, Luke has accumulated 56 total weeks at #1.

The evening kicked off with performances and anecdotes by some of Luke’s closest friends much to his surprise in multiple ‘this is your life’ moments. Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood from Lady A performed “Do I” followed by Dierks Bentley, who went on a hilarious riff comparing their #1 tallies, and sang “Play It Again.” Up next was Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, a long-time musical hero to Luke, who performed “Fast.” The final surprise performer was good friend Jason Aldean who sang Luke’s “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.”

