Photo of the Day: September 26, 2022

Photo of the day: Parker McCollum’s first show at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville back in May hit a string of unforeseen hurtles – unfriendly weather, delays for fans and tough decisions – McCollum knew he had to come back to the open-air venue for a performance he could be proud of and one that his fans deserve. This past weekend, in an effort to make-up for that evening, McCollum provided free tickets for those fans who attended his May performance and put on a night he can be proud of and certainly won’t forget.

