Photo of the Day: September 25, 2025

Photo of the day: Brentwood Academy proudly announces the completion and official ribbon cutting of its newest facility, the Louderback Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Arts, a 6,300-square-foot, two-story space designed to inspire creativity, foster innovation, and equip students with a Biblical perspective on business, entrepreneurship, and financial stewardship. The facility was made possible due in part to a generous donation from Scott and Andrea Louderback, parents of three Brentwood Academy graduates Morgan ’18, Kristen ’20, and Lauren ’24 and current sophomore,Aaron.

This transformative $4.6 million project expands Brentwood Academy’s commitment to excellence in education and discipleship. The new center offers students cutting-edge resources and real-world learning opportunities that prepare them to lead with wisdom, purpose, and faith.“This new space is more than just a building. It’s a launching pad for the next generation of leaders, innovators, and artists,”said Dr. John Patterson, Head of School.

“It reflects our mission to nurture and challenge each student to grow in their

relationship with Jesus Christ while developing necessary skills and character to impact the world.”

The center features five dynamic learning environments, including:

The Revelette Business and Entrepreneurship Classroom, honoring BA graduates Mason ’05 and Curt ’99 Revelette, which will host classes focused on business principles grounded in Biblical truth. The Harmon Family Robotics and Technology Lab, named in recognition of Damien and Katy Harmon, parents of BA alumni Jaz ‘20, Deziree ’21, Kolbe ’25, and current students Jaida ’27 and Kyree (7th grade). This facility will support

BA’s internationally recognized Iron Eagles Robotics Team.

In addition to these specialized academic spaces, the center houses two fully equipped art studios and flexible collaborative areas designed to support student projects and group learning. An inviting and intentional feature of the building is the outdoor porch, a place for students to gather, reflect, and collaborate. This space is dedicated in honor of Nancy Simpkins Brasher ’73, a beloved Brentwood Academy administrator and alumna who served the school faithfully for more than 30 years.

