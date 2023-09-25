Photo of the Day: September 25, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BMI gathered the music industry together at Nashville’s Star Rover Sound to celebrate BMI singer/songwriter and current CMA Awards nominee Parker McCollum’s inaugural No. 1 party.

Hosted by BMI’s Mason Hunter, McCollum, his producer Jon Randall (BMI) and all songwriters were brought to the stage for remarks. As McCollum served as a co-writer behind each song, Randy Montana (BMI) was highlighted for the success behind the singer’s double-Platinum No. 1 debut single “Pretty Heart,” followed by Rhett Akins (BMI) for his follow-up Platinum-certified No 1. single, “To Be Loved By You,” and Monty Criswell (BMI) for his contributions on the Platinum-certified chart topper, “Handle On You.” MCA Nashville capped off the evening by surprising McCollum with certification plaques that encompassed all his recent accolades, including additional Gold certifications for “Young Man’s Blues” and Gold Chain Cowboy.

