Photo of the Day: September 25, 2022

Photo of the day: Church and Union just celebrated its one year anniversary with a special meal that ended with their take on a s’mores, graham cracker crust with a fluffy filling and chocolate layer topped with a perfectly roasted marshmallow.

If you ever wanted to have a meal prepared by a Top Chef, alum Jamie Lynch check out Church and Union, 201 4th Ave N, Nashville. It’s a great option if you are heading to a show at TPAC.

