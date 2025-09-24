Photo of the Day: September 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: At their sold-out Ryman Auditorium show, the GRAMMY Award-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly surprised fans with the announcement of their upcoming album, Alternate Routes, and the release of its first single, a brand-new recording of their iconic anthem “Wicked Twisted Road,” out this Friday, September 26, 2025.

Penned by frontman Willy Braun, “Wicked Twisted Road” has become the band’s most-streamed track and a fan favorite that Reckless Kelly performs every night. Nearly three decades into their career, the band has re-recorded the song to reflect how it has evolved.

“Over the years, the way we’ve played ‘Wicked Twisted Road’ has steadily evolved much like the band has,” says Willy Braun. “This new version captures how we play it now, an updated full band rendition that’s been fine-tuned after a few thousand live performances over the last 20 years.”

