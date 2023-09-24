Photo of the Day: September 24, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country Music Hall of Fame member “Whisperin’ Bill” Anderson and his longtime Grand Ole Opry colleagues Jeannie Seely, Country Music Hall of Fame member E. W. “Bud” Wendell and Mark Wills came together for an intimate conversation about the Opry and Anderson’s long, storied association with the show.

Visitors to the museum will have through Sunday, Sept. 24, to see Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See. The exhibit traces Anderson’s story from childhood to his days in Georgia, where he excelled as a baseball pitcher and sportswriter while in high school and a disc jockey in college, through his contributions as one of the most decorated recording artists, songwriters and entertainers in history. Items featured in the exhibit include historic photographs, treasured keepsakes, instruments, manuscripts and more.

