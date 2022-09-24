Photo of the Day: September 24, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Pilgrimage Festival begins today at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Today’s stages will see performances by Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella, Dawes, People on the Porch and more.
Tickets are available here.
