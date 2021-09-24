Photo of the Day: September 24, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today, we are sharing one of our favorite photos from a previous Pilgrimage Festival as we get ready for the return of the festival this weekend at Harlinsdale Farm. The festival takes place September 25-26. A few tickets remain available for purchase here.

