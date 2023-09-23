Photo of the Day: September 23, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 27th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match presented by Medical House Calls was held at Riverview Farm to a sold-out crowd. The signature event raised record funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee.

The Colonial Hill Farm team won the match 13-8 which included players Orrin Ingram, Aaron Barrett, Wes Finlayson, and Armando Huerta, against the Iron Horse Farms team that included players Wesley Uys, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Tim Kyne, and Stevie Orthwein. Wesley Uys was named the most valuable player and received a timeless collection watch donated by King Jewelers. Zulu Scott-Barnes’ horse, Lantana, was awarded best playing pony and given a blanket provided by Tennessee Equine Hospital.

