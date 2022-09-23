Photo of the Day: September 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: CMT premiered “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” a two-hour star-packed special celebrating the extraordinary legacy and music of country music titan Vince Gill, with encores Sunday, September 18th at 11a/10c on CMT and additional airings Friday, September 23rd at 7:30p/6:30c and Saturday, September 24th at 10a/9c on CMT Music.

Gill’s superstar friends, collaborators and some of the biggest names in music today, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Ricky Skaggs, Sting and Wendy Moten came together to perform a collection of his legendary hits. Emmylou Harris, Keb’ Mo,’ Keith Urban, Reba McEntire,Rodney Crowell, Sheryl Crow and daughters Corrina Grant Gill & Jenny Gill appeared as special guests both both live and virtually to share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill and speak to his forever impact on country music – all blended alongside rare photos and performance footage from the vault, plus an all-new sit down with Gill reflecting on his career and what the future holds.

