Photo of the Day: September 22, 2025

Photo of the day:Nearly 1,000 people in recovery, their families, advocates, and organizations for addiction treatment gathered and spanned the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to celebrate Recovery Month with music, proclamations and encouragement.

The 3rd Annual event was sponsored again by Samaritan Recovery Community — the event founder — Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug & other Addiction Services (TAADAS), and others to salute the people of the recovery community.

“Hands across the bridge event was really initiated because we heard about several other cities doing that,” Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drugs and other Addiction Services Executive Director Mary Linden Salter said. “When you show support for each other who have lost loved ones to overdose, it really brings (the) recovery community together.”

Samaritan Recovery Community CEO Mark Lasko talked about the transformation people have made through recovery. He said it’s a lifelong journey to get better, and this event showcases the drive and commitment so many people have toward recovery. “Everyone who is here today is someone who was addicted, and the fact that they are here says they are in recovery and on their way to a better life,” he said.

