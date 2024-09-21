Photo of the Day: September 21, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 28th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match presented by Medical House Calls was held at Riverview Farm to a sold-out crowd. The signature event raised record funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee.

Iron Horse Farms team won the match 7-6 which included players Nic Roldan, Aaron Barrett, Alejandro Gonzales and Zulu Scott-Barnes, against the Lifepoint Health team that included players Adam Snow, Wes Finlayson, Whistle Uys and Stevie Orthwein. Nic Roldan was named the most valuable player and received a timeless collection watch donated by Diamond Cellar. Adam Snow’s horse, Rum-Runner, was awarded best playing pony by Monty McInturff and given a blanket sponsored by Tennessee Equine Hospital.

