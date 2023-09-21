Photo of the Day: September 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Franklin-area office of Skanska USA partnered with Hastings Architecture to frame an entire house in Habitat for Humanity’s Village by the Creek Neighborhood. Here, Skanska team members John Yunker, Bryan Hay, and Alisha Wix celebrate the ribbon cutting with new Habitat homeowner Theodore Cardwell (Theo). Theo works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a mail clerk and is a graduate of Hillsboro High School. An inspiring and committed individual, Theo was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. His Habitat home has received ADA modifications that will greatly benefit him.

On August 27th, Theo’s home was 1 of 19 homes to take part in the largest ribbon-cutting ceremony in Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville’s history

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.