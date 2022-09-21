Photo of the Day: September 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match themed “Journey into the Wild” was held at Orrin Ingram’s Riverview Farm in Franklin. The signature event that raises funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, two respected organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee, was the most successful in the history of Chukkers for Charity.

Ironhorse Farms team won the match 8-4 and included players Orrin Ingram, Aaron Barrett, Wes Finlayson, and captain, Armando Huerta, against the Lo Key Ranch team that included players Dan Lantham, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Augustine Lorea, and captain, Stevie Orthwein.

Wes Finlayson was named the most valuable player and received a Zeroo watch donated by King Jeweler. Stevie Orthwein’s horse, Nupa, was awarded best playing pony and was awarded a blanket provided by Tennessee Equine Hospital.

Attendees enjoyed a safari-themed day with a silent auction and a safari-themed lounge hosted by MODE Properties where guests enjoyed the signature cocktail, “Chukker Punch.”

