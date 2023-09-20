Photo of the Day: September 20, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at Southall Farm & Inn where the organization announced Senator Bill and Tracy Frist as the winners of the Patron Award. The black tie fundraiser is presented by RNM Management & Properties and will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

The live auction was one of the highlights of the evening which included the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali XL with Reserve Package donated by Reiselman Motor Company, a “Kentucky Getaway for 25 +Rare Bourbon Package,” and “Kix Brooks and Tom Black Present an Exclusive Wine & Dinner with Celebrity Chef.” All bids benefited the Heritage Foundation.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.