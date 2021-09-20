Photo of the Day: September 20, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of risotto at Culaccino, an Italian restaurant and bar, in downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square at 104 East Main Street.

Guests can dive into artisan, scratch-made pasta dishes like the Ravioli (veal shoulder, bone marrow, robiola, butter sauce, Sangiovese reduction and sorrel), comforting appetizers like Nonna’s Lentil Soup (pastina, aromatic vegetables, san marzano tomato and pecorino) and 72-hour fermented woodfired pizzas like the L’Arrosto (slow roasted pork, taleggio, arugula and fennel pollen).

Hours of operation for Culaccino are Monday–Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday & Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lunch and brunch hours will be added in the next couple of months.

Reservations are recommended but not required. You can make reservations here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.