Photo of the Day: September 2, 2023

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a sold-out performance and conversation with Patty Loveless in support of its newest exhibition Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth. During the program, Loveless reflected on her career, including first coming to Nashville at age 14, subsequently touring with the Wilburn Brothers and her decades-long award-winning career. She performed several songs, including “Blame It On Your Heart,” “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” and “Don’t Toss Us Away.”

The program, which was hosted by the museum’s Senior Writer-Editor Michael McCall, was filmed and will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 19, as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series.

Pictured-Jedd Hughes, Carmella Ramsey, Patty Loveless, Deanie Richardson and Senior Museum Writer-Editor Michel McCall at the museum.

