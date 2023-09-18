Photo of the Day: September 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sporting their Team Williamson Health colors, these newborns are helping us celebrate a new season of Friday Night Lights in Williamson County. Williamson Health is proud to help keep student-athletes safe and healthy on and off the field and is excited to kick off another great year of athletics.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.