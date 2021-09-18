Photo of the Day: September 18, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the soon-to-open Burlington store in Franklin. The store is located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd in Franklin (formerly Stein Mart). Stein Mart closed in late 2020. Burlington will be two doors down from the new Trader Joe’s. The new storefront is expected to open in October 2021.

