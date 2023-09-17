Photo of the Day: September 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sports & Social, opened on Thursday, September 7, at The Mall at Green Hills in the former Panera Bread location next to the Container Store. The 8,900-square-foot space features multiple digital media viewing opportunities, including a massive state-of-the-art 33-foot LED media wall for guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the week while playing social games such as skeeball and hoops, as well as dine and socialize with family and friends on the venue’s outdoor patio.

