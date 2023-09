Photo of the Day: September 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jordan Davis successfully launched his arena headlining DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR over Labor Day weekend with a show at Nashville’s riverfront venue Ascend Amphitheater. At the show, Davis was surprised by UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe with a commemorative plaque celebrating his more than 5 billion career streams since first breaking out onto the scene with his RIAA Gold-certified debut album Home State.

