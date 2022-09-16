Photo of the Day: September 16, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Blake Shelton returned to the Grand Ole Opry House this past Saturday performing two back-to-back shows. The Opry member sang his hits “Boys ‘Round Here” and “God’s Country” as well as his latest single “No Body.” It was a memorable night for the Opry crowd when Shelton brought out a special guest, Grammy-winning multi-platinum recording artist, Gwen Stefani. Stefani officially made her Grand Ole Opry debut in May 2020 virtually from Oklahoma, but she returned in person Saturday night to perform “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” with Shelton.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.