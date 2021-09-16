Photo of the Day: September 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Tucker’s House was honored to host the First Lady of Tennessee, Maria Lee, who volunteered on a project in August as part of her Tennessee Serves initiative. In August, the focus of this initiative was serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The First Lady first learned of Tucker’s House through her friend who used to serve on the Tucker’s House board. Her office reached out to serve on a project which happened to fall at the same time that Tucker’s House was named as a 2020 recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence from the Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

The First Lady was there on the first day of the project for James Roberts who has Cerebral Palsy. She had the chance to interact with James and his mother, Arlene. She was also able to get her hands dirty by helping with the demolition of the current bathroom. She took a tour of the home and learned of the struggles James’ mother has endured not only with her son but also with her daughter who is a recent double amputee. She learned what a difference it will make for this family to have their home retrofit with modifications to assist this mother to take care of her children by Tucker’s House.

Tucker’s House is a non-profit located in Franklin, Tenn. that partners with families who have children with disabilities to make their homes safer and more accessible. Tucker’s House serves the Middle Tennessee area, home to cutting-edge pediatric medical facilities that draw families to our community from all over the country. Families of children with special needs make this area home to be close to this excellent medical care for their children. Many of these families live in homes that are ill-equipped and even unsafe for their children. There is a profound need in our community for these families to have access to the resources they need to make their homes safe, accessible, and inclusive. Unfortunately, a large majority of these families can’t afford the cost of these modifications. Not only is this unsafe for the child, but also for all caregivers, who are repeatedly lifting, carrying, and transferring their growing child. Most caregivers, who are the primary caregivers for the child’s entire life, experience chronic pain, and injuries of their own.

Pediatric Physical Therapist Sandra Zaccari says, “I see the challenges these families face every day for their children to perform activities of daily living. An inadequate home multiplies the challenges, both physically and emotionally. Tucker’s House is helping meet a profound and eternal need in our community. The home retrofits that Tucker’s House does for these families are truly life-changing!”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.