Photo of the Day: September 15, 2023

Photo of the day: Stories were shared, songs were sung, and communities were brought together for Porter’s Call “Evening of Stories” fundraiser held at Belmont University’s Fisher Center.

Now in its 14th year, the annual benefit was a night to remember that included stories shared by Porter’s Call Founder and Executive Director Al Andrews, as well as best-selling author, inspirational speaker, professor, and principal tubist Dr. Richard Antoine White. More stories, along with special music, were also offered by singer/songwriters Drew Holcomb, Lucie Silvas, Brandon Heath, and Paramore.

