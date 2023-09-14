Photo of the Day: September 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Four years after recovering from an on-stage stroke, artist-songwriter Drake White hosted his first-ever sold-out charity concert “Benefit for the Brain” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Performances from White and other friends including Riley Green, Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, PLUS a surprise appearance from Colbie Caillat, lit up the Mother Church of Country music.

In total, “Benefit for the Brain” raised over a whopping $253,000 with proceeds benefitting 501(c)(3) organizations CreatiVets, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and the Miracle Hope Foundation.

