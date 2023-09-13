Photo of the Day: September 13, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The City of Brentwood donated $237,015 to Brentwood-area schools at its City Commission meeting on August 28.

The donation was split between Williamson County schools that serve Brentwood students. Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools received $62,400 each. Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland middle schools each received $15,600. Crockett, Edmondson, Kenrose, Jordan, Lipscomb and Scales elementary schools were given $10,400 each. Sunset Elementary received $3,015.

